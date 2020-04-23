Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor: 51 people infected with COVID-19, 1 of them dies

On his Facebook page, Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan has reported that 51 residents have been infected with COVID-19 and that one of the residents has died.

He added the following:

“There are 172 isolated patients and 617 self-isolated patients.

The deceased patient was an 87-year-old woman who had been bedridden for eight years and had chronic diseases. Three days ago, the patient’s daughter tested positive for COVID-19, and the woman tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.

Unfortunately, doctors failed to save the patient’s life due to her underlying diseases.”