FM is is guest speaker at COAF INSTALIVE

Mr. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, will be a guest speaker at Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) INSTALIVE (Instagram live stream) series on April 24, 2020, at 8 pm (Yerevan time).

During the live stream on COAF's Instagram page, the Minister will highlight the symbolism of April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, for Armenia and the Armenians worldwide, as well as the importance of preventing any kind of genocide against humanity in the world.

The talk will also touch on the way the quarantine influenced people’s lives and work, the opportunities and challenges of the new reality.

Mr. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will also share his perspective on one’s journey of self-discovery, the potential Armenian youngsters have and can use for the benefit of their self-realization and competitiveness.

The journalists can address their possible questions to Anahit Evoyan, the Media Relations Coordinator at COAF, via [email protected], or by writing to COAF’s Facebook or Instagram pages before or during the INSTALIVE.

COAF INSTALIVE series feature interesting and successful people in different fields – culture, health, business, media, politics, sports, etc. Once a week there will be a special concert LIVE stream of famous musicians who will again perform on COAF’s Instagram account (@coafkids).