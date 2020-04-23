News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
NGO head: Most Armenian viticulturists can't benefit from government's support program
NGO head: Most Armenian viticulturists can't benefit from government's support program
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, President of the Union of Viticulturists of Armenia Artak Sargsyan said since 90% of viticulturists aren’t registered workers, they can’t benefit from the social or economic support programs approved by the government. He added that most of them have bad credit histories or have many loans in banks, meaning they can’t benefit from the government’s loan subsidization program.

“As far as the idea of introducing agricultural insurance is concerned, I welcome the government’s idea and consider it important, but what is also important is the implementation of projects to install anti-hail stations,” he stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos