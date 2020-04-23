NGO head: Most Armenian viticulturists can't benefit from government's support program

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, President of the Union of Viticulturists of Armenia Artak Sargsyan said since 90% of viticulturists aren’t registered workers, they can’t benefit from the social or economic support programs approved by the government. He added that most of them have bad credit histories or have many loans in banks, meaning they can’t benefit from the government’s loan subsidization program.
“As far as the idea of introducing agricultural insurance is concerned, I welcome the government’s idea and consider it important, but what is also important is the implementation of projects to install anti-hail stations,” he stated.