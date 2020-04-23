Artsakh president convenes working consultation on emergency

Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation on Thursday with the members of Commandant's office conducting united governance of forces and means securing the legal status of the emergency situation.

Issues related to the measures of fighting against COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting, president's press service reported.

President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions to the heads of corresponding bodies on the proper realization of the discussed issues.

Commandant, minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.