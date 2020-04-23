News
Artsakh president convenes working consultation on emergency
Artsakh president convenes working consultation on emergency
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation on Thursday with the members of Commandant's office conducting united governance of forces and means securing the legal status of the emergency situation.

Issues related to the measures of fighting against COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting, president's press service reported.

President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions to the heads of corresponding bodies on the proper realization of the discussed issues.

Commandant, minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
