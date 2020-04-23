Armenian MP discusses utility bill payments with Public Services Regulatory Commission chief

Leader of the Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan had a meeting with Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan and held a discussion on utility bills and posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Today I met with Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan and shared my political party’s and thousands of citizens’ concerns about the Commission’s statement that the force-majeure creating obstacles for paying utility bills is deemed to be over.
Mr. Baghramyan informed that the Commission has also informed that every consumer can contact the utility service supplier to consider non-payment a result of the impact of the force-majeure according to the contract and not discontinue services, regardless of whether there is a force-majeure situation in Armenia or not.
So, those who haven’t been able to pay their utility bills due to the pandemic or restrictions during the state of emergency, can contact the companies supplying natural gas and electricity or other company providing the relevant public service and, in case of being rejected, send a letter to the Public Services Regulatory Commission or call the Commission's hotline."