"Minute of Commemoration with Bright Lights" dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Today, on April 23, the bells of all churches in Armenia will ring and the lights at squares and on streets of Yerevan and Armenia’s provinces will be switched off for three minutes at exactly 9 p.m.
The government urges citizens to switch off the lights of their homes and switch the flashlight of their mobile phones near their windows at the same hour, joining the “Minute of Commemoration with Bright Lights” action. During those three minutes, the song “Ari Im Sokhak” by Patkanyan will be played, and everyone will be looking towards the peak of Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed citizens with a call to participate in the special action today. “At 9 p.m. the bells of all churches will ring. We will switch off all the lights of our homes and hold the flashlights of our mobile phones towards the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex. You can also follow the ceremony on TV and the Internet.”
Due to the coronavirus situation, all roads leading to Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex have been closed since April 21. On April 24, starting from 8 a.m. citizens can send an SMS to 1915 from Armenia and to the number 0037433191500 from abroad. The names of citizens having sent SMSs will be shown on the columns of the memorial complex, heralding their symbolic participation and their tribute to the Holy Martyrs.