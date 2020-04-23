News
Thursday
April 23
News
Thursday
April 23
Armenia Sotk mine employee infected with COVID-19, 100 employees isolated
Armenia Sotk mine employee infected with COVID-19, 100 employees isolated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Manager for Foreign Relations and Social Policies of Geopromining Gold Ruzanna Grigoryan said an employee of the Sotk mine is infected with COVID-19, 10 employees have been tested, and 100 are isolated.

She reported that the employee of the mine is from Vardenis, was infected by a neighbor, after which the employee didn’t feel well, didn’t go to work for a couple of days and was later told about being infected with COVID-19.

“The ten people who had contact with the employee have been tested, and four of them have tested negative. We have set up a risk group and separated 100 employees. We have urged the employees not to come to work, if any one of them has a fever or feels bad. There is currently no problem at the mine. Those who are absent due to isolation and other problems linked to the coronavirus can stay at home and will receive their salaries,” Grigoryan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
