Friday
April 24
Armenia 2nd President's attorney sends fourth letter to Yerevan court's chief of staff
Armenia 2nd President's attorney sends fourth letter to Yerevan court's chief of staff
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hovhannes Khudoyan has sent another application to the chief of staff of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, Mr. Aslanyan to receive clarifications regarding the temporary incapacity of Judge Anna Danibekyan, as reported Kocharyan’s attorneys.

The attorney emphasized the fact that the issues raised in the previous letters were addressed to Mr. Aslanyan, not Judge Anna Danibekyan.

“I would like to ask you to answer the questions once and for all, if, of course, you aren’t worried that your answers might be used against you in the criminal proceedings,” Khudoyan stated.
Հայերեն
