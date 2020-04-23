Touching ceremony commemorating martyrs of Armenian Genocide in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Due to the state of emergency declared in Armenia to fight against the spread of the coronavirus, after so many years, the traditional torch-lit march preceding the day of remembrance of the 1.5 million martyrs of the Armenian Genocide wasn’t held this year for the first time ever.
This year, the ceremony commemorating the martyrs was held in an unprecedented format. At exactly 9 p.m. the bells of all churches of Armenia rang for three minutes, after which the lights of all streets and squares in Yerevan and Armenia’s provinces were switched off. At the same hour, citizens switched off the lights of their homes and lit candles near windows or turned on the flashlights of their mobile phones, joining the “Minute of Commemoration with Bright Lights” action declared by the government.
Right after that, the Armenian lullaby “Ari eem sokhak” was played near the Eternal Fire at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.
Citizens had the chance to follow the touching and influential commemoration ceremony live.
There won’t be crowds at the memorial complex on April 24 this year for the first time ever. All roads leading to the memorial complex will be closed. Top officials will lay flowers and pay tribute to the martyrs near the Eternal Flame.
On April 24, starting from 8 a.m. citizens can send an SMS to 1915 from Armenia and to the number 0037433191500 from abroad. The names of citizens having sent SMSs will be shown on the columns of the memorial complex, heralding their symbolic participation and their tribute to the Holy Martyrs.