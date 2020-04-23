News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ex-head of Armenian village detained on suspicion of abuse of official powers
Ex-head of Armenian village detained on suspicion of abuse of official powers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Based on the results of a study conducted by the Department for Territorial Development and Environment of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre and during preparation of materials based on the statement of information and attached documents drawn up after monitoring conducted by the State Supervision Service of Armenia, the Investigation Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia in Charentsavan has obtained data according to which the former head of Garni village of Kotayk Province used his official position contrary to the interests of service and, as head of village, on March 31, 2006, signed, with his wife, a real estate lease contract by which the wife leased a 0.14 ha land (a pasture in the administrative territory of the village) for a term of 25 years and with an annual AMD 3,000 fee.

Antenna stations were installed on the “pasture”, and in the mentioned period, the sub-lessees paid the lessee nearly AMD 15,530,000, and a total of AMD 13,977,000 wasn’t paid to Garni village of Kotayk Province, causing serious consequences for the village.

A criminal case has been instituted under the elements of abuse of official powers. On April 23, 2020, the former head of the village was detained and is obliged to pay AMD 4,500,000, and the rest of the money will be paid in the course of two months. A decision has been rendered to select signature to not leave as a pre-trial measure for the wife. Preliminary investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Part of copper statue of Soghomon Tehleryan stolen in Yerevan
On that day, a resident of the district reported that in...
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM Tigran Sargsyan to soon be charged
Along the lines of the well-known offshore scandal case...
 Canada shootings death toll reaches 19
The police warned that the death toll could increase…
 Shootings occur in Canada’s Nova Scotia, there are victims
Police arrested a 51-year-old suspect…
 Suspect in murder in Armenia’s Gegharkunik works at South Caucasus Railway
The head of Shoghakat community informed Armenian News-NEWS.am...
Body of wanted man found in Yerevan
The body was hanging on a concrete pillar…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos