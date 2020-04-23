News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church in Washington desecrated (PHOTOS)
Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church in Washington desecrated (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Incidents, Culture

The Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church in the State of Washington has been desecrated, and this has outraged the local Armenian community, as reported aravot.am. The incident took place last week when the vandalists broke the church windows and damaged the iconic image of Jesus Christ with bricks. Based on the statement issued by the local Armenian community, the criminals had taken the bricks from the wall of the Armenian Genocide memorial located in the churchyard.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

“There are nearly 3,000 Armenian families living in Seattle, and the Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church is the only Armenian church in the State of Washington and serves as a unique place for members of the Armenian community to gather. They also learn Armenian at the church. The incident has not only caused financial damage, but has also hurt the spiritual feelings of the members of the community,” the statement reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Catholicos of All Armenians urges to refrain from controversy, speculation
The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin addressed PM Pashinyan…
 Prosperous Armenia parliament faction: Accusations against Armenian Apostolic Church are unacceptable
At least some minimum respect must be shown toward state and religious institutions…
 Titizian philanthropists donate $ 100 thousand to Holy See of Etchmiadzin to help families in need
“National benefactors Hayk and Elsa Titizian donated $ 100 thousand…
 Apostolic Church Divine Liturgy in memory of Armenian Genocide victims to be served behind closed doors
And at noon on April 24, the bells of all the churches will toll…
 Clergy of Canadian-Armenian Diocese: Government crossing all boundaries of human and moral values
“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression…
 Armenia legislature speaker on Catholicos: Of course there is something to say but I don't want to say
At the moment, I don't see the need to say anything more about that matter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos