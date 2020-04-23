Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church in Washington desecrated (PHOTOS)

The Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church in the State of Washington has been desecrated, and this has outraged the local Armenian community, as reported aravot.am. The incident took place last week when the vandalists broke the church windows and damaged the iconic image of Jesus Christ with bricks. Based on the statement issued by the local Armenian community, the criminals had taken the bricks from the wall of the Armenian Genocide memorial located in the churchyard.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
“There are nearly 3,000 Armenian families living in Seattle, and the Holy Resurrection Armenian Apostolic Church is the only Armenian church in the State of Washington and serves as a unique place for members of the Armenian community to gather. They also learn Armenian at the church. The incident has not only caused financial damage, but has also hurt the spiritual feelings of the members of the community,” the statement reads.