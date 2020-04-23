Organization acting director: Yerevan mayor's wife personally told me to submit resignation letter

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan’s wife personally told me to submit a resignation letter, and I assume the reason why is because I wouldn’t agree with her on all issues, particularly in terms of specialists. This is what acting director of the Landscape Gardening and Environmental Protection organization of Yerevan Municipality Armen Begoyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

“There was no problem with the job. I was the only good candidate to lead the organization. When I was offered the job, I didn’t really want to accept the offer since it was rather difficult. I was even told that the project might not be implemented, if I didn’t agree to accept the offer,” Begoyan said, adding that he was appointed in December and offered to leave in mid-January since there is a specific person whom the mayor’s wife wants to see as the director of the organization. He added that there will be a new tender, but he won’t participate in it.