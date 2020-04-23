News
Russia Ambassador to Armenia pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
Russia Ambassador to Armenia pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and military and military air attaché of the Embassy of Russia in Armenia Andrey Grishchuk laid a wreath near the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial and laid flowers near the Eternal Flame, as reported the Embassy of Russia in Armenia.

The Ambassador and the military attaché respected the memory of the victims of the horrible tragedy in the history of the Armenian people with a moment of silence.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
