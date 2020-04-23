Armenia's Fanarjyan National Oncology Center reports coronavirus case

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the Fanarjyan National Oncology Center confirmed the news about the Center detecting coronavirus case and statated that the patient was transferred to the Center from Erebuni Medical Center.
“First, the patient was tested negative. The patient had cancer and was checked into our hospital. The patient was tested again, and this time the result was positive. After that, the patient was transferred to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center. The doctors that treated the patient are isolated, and the premises has been sanitized,” the Center reported and stated that it continues to carry out its regular activities.