News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian ruling party's MPs propose to criminalize direct and public incitement of genocide
Armenian ruling party's MPs propose to criminalize direct and public incitement of genocide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputies of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia have placed into circulation a bill criminalizing direct and public incitement of genocide. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly Vladimir Vardanyan wrote on his Facebook page and added the following:

“As a nation having survived genocide, by criminalizing public and direct incitement of genocide, the Republic of Armenia will continue its steps towards prevention fo genocides. By passing this bill, the Republic of Armenia will fulfill the obligation arising from the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and will fill the gap that exists in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia today.

Recognition of this crime against humanity will contribute to security and stability in the region and solidarity between nations and the prevention of crimes.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
French Ambassador to Armenia posts message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
The memory will start in Armenia on April 23th at...
 Young Armenians burn Turkish national flag at Liberty Square in Yerevan
Facebook user Taron Manukyan went live and...
 Secretary of Latvian Saeima addresses Armenia Parliament Speaker
I would like to assure you that the Parliament of Latvia stands with...
 Russia Ambassador to Armenia pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
The Ambassador and the military attaché respected...
 Touching ceremony commemorating martyrs of Armenian Genocide in Armenia (PHOTOS)
This year, the ceremony commemorating the martyrs was held...
 "Minute of Commemoration with Bright Lights" dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
The government urges citizens to switch off the lights of their...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos