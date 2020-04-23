Armenian ruling party's MPs propose to criminalize direct and public incitement of genocide

Deputies of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia have placed into circulation a bill criminalizing direct and public incitement of genocide. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly Vladimir Vardanyan wrote on his Facebook page and added the following:
“As a nation having survived genocide, by criminalizing public and direct incitement of genocide, the Republic of Armenia will continue its steps towards prevention fo genocides. By passing this bill, the Republic of Armenia will fulfill the obligation arising from the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and will fill the gap that exists in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia today.
Recognition of this crime against humanity will contribute to security and stability in the region and solidarity between nations and the prevention of crimes.”