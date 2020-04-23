French Ambassador to Armenia posts message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte has posted the following message dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on his Facebook page:
“As every year on Armenian genocide memorial day, on April 24, the French Embassy in Armenia is in front of the Armenian Embassy in Armenia.
April 24 is also the national day of remembrance of the Armenian genocide in France.
The memory will start in Armenia on April 23th at 21:00 pm when the calls will be old, the city lights will be turned out and the armenians will burn small lights or candles near their windows. A sign that everyone can do wherever they are found in respect The victims and participating in the performance of memorial duty.”