Gyumri infectious disease hospital staff, patients join lighting commemoration minute (VIDEO)
Gyumri infectious disease hospital staff, patients join lighting commemoration minute (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The staff and patients of Gyumri infectious disease hospital have also joined the lighting event on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

In a video posted on the hospital's Facebook page, the doctors and other medical workers are seen coming out to the hospital yard, turning on the flashlights of their mobile phones and forming a chain, and the patients joining them through the hospital windows and with the flashlights of their mobile phones.

The video is entitled "Minute of the bright remembrance: April 23, 2020.”

As reported earlier, this year’s ceremonies of commemorating the Armenian Genocide martyrs are held in an unprecedented format.
Հայերեն
