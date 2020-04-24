Paris mayor on Armenian Genocide: We must continue the fight for historical truth

The mayor Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to cancel her annual reception for the Armenian community in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, which is traditionally held on April 24 in the French capital city.
But Hidalgo added that she will lay a wreath at the Komitas Monument.
"If we are not able to pay tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims this year, we must still remember them on this National Day of remembrance. Until the Armenian Genocide is recognized around the world, we must continue the fight for the historical truth.
Stay with us, your health is an absolute priority. But let's stay true to paying tribute to the memory, no matter how difficult the situation is at the moment, both in Paris as well as in Armenia and Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] which, as far as I know, have suffered a lot from the pandemic.
I am confident that next year we will pay tribute in normal conditions to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide," Hidalgo added in her message.