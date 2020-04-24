News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Paris mayor on Armenian Genocide: We must continue the fight for historical truth
Paris mayor on Armenian Genocide: We must continue the fight for historical truth
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The mayor Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to cancel her annual reception for the Armenian community in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, which is traditionally held on April 24 in the French capital city.

But Hidalgo added that she will lay a wreath at the Komitas Monument.

"If we are not able to pay tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims this year, we must still remember them on this National Day of remembrance. Until the Armenian Genocide is recognized around the world, we must continue the fight for the historical truth.

Stay with us, your health is an absolute priority. But let's stay true to paying tribute to the memory, no matter how difficult the situation is at the moment, both in Paris as well as in Armenia and Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] which, as far as I know, have suffered a lot from the pandemic.

I am confident that next year we will pay tribute in normal conditions to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide," Hidalgo added in her message.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
President Anastasiades on Armenian Genocide: Cyprus remembers victims of this abhorrent crime
Cyprus honours them by supporting the efforts for the recognition of the genocide…
 Armenian Genocide commemoration events being held in Ukraine
And the social video, entitled "Armenians: Thank you for the opportunity to flourish again,” was broadcast on dozens of local TV channels…
 Lapid tweets in Armenian on Genocide recognition: It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish state
Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day...
 New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
“On this solemn day, April 24, we honour the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide…
 France MP: Armenian Genocide issue is still relevant today
Valerie Boyer addressed a message on the 105th anniversary of this tragedy…
 MEP Demetris Papadakis on Armenian Genocide: No one is allowed to forget
“105 years since the Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos