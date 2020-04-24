PM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Today, on April 24, the day of commemoration of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, and paid tribute to the Genocide victims.
But due to the current state of emergency in the country because of the spread of COVID-19, the Prime Minister did not visit the memorial accompanied by the ruling elite, but only by his wife, Anna Hakobyan.
Pashinyan also delivered a message from the memorial, and addressed to all Armenians.
Later, the other officials will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial, but in separate groups.
The memorial will not be full of people this year, for the first time. All the roads leading to it are closed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, until 10pm Saturday.
Starting at 8am on Friday, however, people can send an SMS to the number 1915 from Armenia, and 0037433191500—from abroad. The names of the persons who send an SMS will be reflected on the columns of the memorial, thus announcing their symbolic participation and respect for the Holy Martyrs of Armenian Genocide.