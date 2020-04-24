Artsakh President-elect: ANCA’s requirement is universal and has no statute of limitations

Artsakh President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook he will pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
“This is the first protocol event of the elected Artsakh President, which I consider to be a kind of message. The recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide is not only an assessment of the deprivations of the Armenian people or a tribute to the memory of our martyrs but, first of all, a sense of responsibility before God and generations. For 105 years, we have been witnessing a denial policy.
ANCA’s requirement is universal and has no statute of limitations,” he wrote adding that they will continue the struggle for life, further strengthening the homeland for a citizen to feel safe and secure.