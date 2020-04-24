News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
EU delegation to Armenia on Armenian Genocide: These crimes will never be forgotten
EU delegation to Armenia on Armenian Genocide: These crimes will never be forgotten
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

These crimes will never be forgotten, EU Armenia tweeted.

“The EU Delegation to Armenia commemorates the victims of the tragic events that have led to the loss of so many innocent Armenian lives.These crimes will never be forgotten,” the embassy said in a tweet.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
President Anastasiades on Armenian Genocide: Cyprus remembers victims of this abhorrent crime
Cyprus honours them by supporting the efforts for the recognition of the genocide…
 Armenian Genocide commemoration events being held in Ukraine
And the social video, entitled "Armenians: Thank you for the opportunity to flourish again,” was broadcast on dozens of local TV channels…
 Lapid tweets in Armenian on Genocide recognition: It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish state
Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day...
 New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
“On this solemn day, April 24, we honour the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide…
 France MP: Armenian Genocide issue is still relevant today
Valerie Boyer addressed a message on the 105th anniversary of this tragedy…
 MEP Demetris Papadakis on Armenian Genocide: No one is allowed to forget
“105 years since the Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos