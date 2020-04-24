Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

Any crime that is not confronted can be repeated, and this applies not only to Armenians, but to any people. Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, made such a statement in a conversation with Evrensel newspaper on Thursday.
Paylan recalled that 105 years have passed since the Armenian Genocide, but there still are streets in Turkey named after the leaders of the Committee of Union and Progress (i.e., Young Turks) which had organized this tragedy.
"Dozens of parliaments have recognized the Armenian Genocide, but they have not healed our [Armenians] wounds; it must be spoken in our [Turkey] parliament, first and foremost," Paylan said. "Armenians who are scattered in various countries of the world can find justice [solely] in the parliament of Turkey. The place for real confronting [this matter] is the [Turkish] parliament. Tomorrow I will propose to the parliament to confront and give a name to that crime; I will demand that justice be done."