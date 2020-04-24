News
3 Armenian Genocide survivors still living in Armenia
3 Armenian Genocide survivors still living in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

According to official documents, there are currently three Armenian Genocide survivors living in Armenia, Armenpress reported.

Armenpress asked the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs social protection service to use the pension database to find out how many survivors of this genocide were still alive in Armenia.

According to the ministry, all three living Armenian Genocide survivors in Armenia are women—Ovsanna Mirkhanyan (born in 1915), Mari Kirakosyan (born in 1908), and Yepraksi Gevorgyan (born in 1914).

In 2013, when Armenpress launched its Eyewitness project, there were 40 Armenian Genocide survivors living in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
