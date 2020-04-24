News
Armenian parliament speaker: Such crimes against humanity must not be allowed to recur (PHOTOS)
Armenian parliament speaker: Such crimes against humanity must not be allowed to recur (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Such crimes against humanity must not be allowed to recur, said Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

According to his Facebook post, “one and a half million men and women, elderly and children were killed only because they were Armenians.”

“This crime, organized at the state level in Ottoman Turkey, was a crime not only against the Armenian people but all of humanity. I am sure that the collision of modern Turkey with the fact of the Armenian Genocide, recognition and fair reparation does not have any alternative,” he said adding that we should speak not only about the genocide committed against our ancestors but also about the other genocides that followed Metz Ehern to prevent the recurrence of such crimes against humanity.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
