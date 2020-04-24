News
Armenia PM: About 89,000 names sent for April 24th virtual march at this moment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“At this moment, there are 85,575 names sent to the 1915 number for SMSs and 3,715 names sent to the 00 374 33 19 15 00 number for SMSs for the April 24th virtual march.

Dear compatriots, when sending the SMS, follow the rules so that your message is not filtered and is shown on the columns of the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

- If possible, write in Armenian letters;

- Write only one name and last name in the message;

- You can send maximum 5 SMSs from the same phone number;

- The cost of each SMS from Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is AMD 1, and you will receive a response message after you send the SMS;

- The tariff for an SMS sent from abroad is calculated according to country and operator through a standard method;

- You will not receive a response message, if the SMS is sent from abroad.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
