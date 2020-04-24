News
Charles Tannock: Wound will heal if Turkey comes to terms with its dark past
Charles Tannock: Wound will heal if Turkey comes to terms with its dark past
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Former Member of the European Parliament and the UK Parliament Charles Tannock calls on EU politicians, opinion formers in the UK to continue the fight for the recognition of Armenian Genocide, Armenpress reported.

“In spite of it being over a century ago, the passage of time has not erased the profound sense of injustice felt by Armenian people all over the world that the monstrous crimes committed 105 years ago by the ruling Young Turks of the Ottoman Empire, remains a wound that will not heal, and one that must be treated if Turkey is to come to terms with its dark past during World War I,” Tannock told Armenpress. “As a longstanding friend of Armenia during my 20 years as a British MEP and admirer of the achievements of its diaspora in the UK, I hope and call on opinion formers in the UK as well as politicians across the EU to continue to support the worthy cause of recognition of the Armenian massacres of 1915 as an international humanitarian crime which would today be called genocide.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
