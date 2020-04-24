France MP: Armenian Genocide issue is still relevant today

The issue of the Armenian Genocide and also the genocide of Christians of the East is still relevant today, member of the French National Assembly Valerie Boyer told Armenpress, addressing a message to the Armenian people on the 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide.
“I stay at home, but do not forget and today I am addressing my message to you from my home on April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day,” the French MP said. “Unfortunately, we cannot be physically present, but psychologically, I want to say to you that the issue of the Armenian Genocide and at the same time the genocide of Christians in the East is still relevant today. It’s first of all relevant as the history is stagnant: several years ago we again witnessed massacres of Christians and Yazidis in the East, in addition, as that memory is still alive and, of course, as it is still denied by the Turkish leadership and as the atrocities still continue against Armenia and Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]—both by Azerbaijan and Turkey, and both at military and diplomatic channels.”
According to Boyer, these relevant issues remind that Armenia is a sister of France and also how important is today the recognition of the Genocide and the condemnation of its denial for the sake of memory, but also for today.