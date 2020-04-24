News
EPP urges Turkey to pave way for genuine reconciliation between Turkish, Armenian peoples
EPP urges Turkey to pave way for genuine reconciliation between Turkish, Armenian peoples
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

European People’s Party (EPP) has paid tribute to the memory of the innocent Armenian victims, numbering one-and-a-half million.

Their Facebook’s statement runs as follows:

“As we commemorate the Armenian genocide of 1915, and we stand by the Armenian people with our thoughts and prayers.

EPP pays tribute to the memory of the innocent Armenian victims, numbering one-and-a-half million, who perished in the Ottoman Empire.

We urge Turkey to come to terms with its past and thus to pave the way for a genuine reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian peoples.

We stress that the timely prevention and effective punishment of genocides and crimes against humanity should be among the main priorities of the international community.

Meantime, we recall that on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the genocide the EPP adopted the resolution “The Armenian Genocide and European Values”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
