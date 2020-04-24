Macron to Armenia President: France is committed to fighting against denial

YEREVAN. – French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the press service of the Office of the President of Armenia.
"On April 24, France commemorates the massacre of 600 Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople, which started the genocide. Today, more than ever, France is committed to protecting the memory of the victims, fighting against denial, and learning a serious lesson from the chapter of that tragic story.
Last year, in accordance with my commitment, my country declared April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Strictly adhering to the instructions dictated by the current health situation [due to the COVID-19 pandemic], I have decided that this day should also be observed this year—in Paris, with a brief ceremony with the attendance of members of the French government.
That heritage and shared memory are the foundation of such a unique relationship between our two countries.
And I am convinced that France and Armenia will work together in the international arena for the benefit of more effective multilateralism and newly established solidarity.
Whatever the difficulties may be, Armenians can count on France's friendship. France, faithful to its commitments, stands with the Armenians in their dreams of achieving peace and prosperity,” the French President’s letter reads, in particular.