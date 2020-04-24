News
President Anastasiades on Armenian Genocide: Cyprus remembers victims of this abhorrent crime
President Anastasiades on Armenian Genocide: Cyprus remembers victims of this abhorrent crime
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide perpetuated by the Ottoman empire, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted.

“Cyprus remembers the victims of this abhorrent crime and honours them by supporting the efforts for the recognition of the genocide by the international community” he said.
This text available in   Русский
