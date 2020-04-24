President Anastasiades on Armenian Genocide: Cyprus remembers victims of this abhorrent crime

Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide perpetuated by the Ottoman empire, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted.
“Cyprus remembers the victims of this abhorrent crime and honours them by supporting the efforts for the recognition of the genocide by the international community” he said.
