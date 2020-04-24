News
Edouard Philippe: On April 24 of this year France will commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Edouard Philippe: On April 24 of this year France will commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of France, Edouard Philippe, sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, April 24. French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote wrote about this on his Facebook page. The letter reads as follows, in particular:

"On April 24 of this year, France will commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The health crisis of the pandemic that has plagued us now could not make us forget that important fight for justice and historical truth.

On the contrary, it calls us to the solidarity that has always been at the heart of the relations between our two countries and to the commitment of some, sometimes the sacrifice, in the service of all.

I once again  want to unite the voice of France with those who tirelessly demand that the massacre of an entire nation be recognized by all.

Believe me, my government and I are fully mobilized to contribute to deepening relations between our two countries.”
