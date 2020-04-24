News
Ex-MEP Frank Engel on Armenian Genocide commemoration: It's the 1st time this happens in virtual world
Ex-MEP Frank Engel on Armenian Genocide commemoration: It's the 1st time this happens in virtual world
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


It's the first time that the Armenian Genocide commemoration happens in the virtual world, said ex MEP Frank Engel in his video message.

“24th of April 2020, a day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, but not like any other. It's the first time that this happens in the virtual world, that this happens largely online,” he said. “I'm glad to have contributed a little bit to the recognition of this genocide by my own country, by Luxembourg, a couple of years ago. And I would gladly also have participated physically in the commemoration of this year. It is not going to be possible, we all know that, we all know why.”

“But at the same time, we all know that this doesn't make a difference. The Genocide happened and the Genocide must never happen again. So let us this time virtually, but all the more forcefully, not only remember, but also demand that this thing be never have forgotten and that it never happens again.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
