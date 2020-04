Member of European Parliament, Vice-Chair of the EPP Group Presidency, and Former Latvian Foreign Minister Sandra Kalniete on Friday touched upon the 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

“Today marks 105th anniversary of the start of the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. Let us hope that such tragic events never happen again. Turkey ought to recognise this crime. This is important for reconciliation between Armenia and Turkey,” Kalniete wrote on Twitter.