Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony held in Moscow
Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony held in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has posted the following on its Facebook page:

“Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan and Primate of the Armenian Diocese of New Nakhchivan, Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan today laid flowers at the monument to the victims of the Armenian Genocide erected in the premises of the church complex in Moscow.

Among the attendees of the ceremony were Envoy Boris Sahakyan and military attaché of the Embassy of Armenia Armen Lalayan.

On the morning of April 24, a Holy Mass was served at Holy Glorification Church in Moscow and was followed by an intercession for the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
