Divine Liturgy commemorating canonized victims of Armenian Genocide served in Damascus

On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, a Divine Liturgy commemorating the canonized victims of the Armenian Genocide was served by leader of the Armenian DIcoese of Damascus, Archbishop Armash Nalbandian at the local St. Sargis Armenian Church.

Among the attendees was Ambassador of Armenia to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan, as reported the Embassy of Armenia in Syria.

On February 13, the People’s Council of Syria unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide.