Alleged ISIS member on trial in Germany for genocide

Alleged ISIS member is on trial in Frankfurt accused in crimes against the Yazidis, including killing a five-year-old girl, AP reported.
The 27-year-old Taha Al-J has gone on trial for genocide, murder, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
His wife, German Jennifer W, was also charged with murder, war crimes and membership in a terrorist organisation.
According to the indictment, he was an active member of ISIS from 2013 to 2019 in Syria, Iraq and Turkey.
It is expected that the case in Frankfurt will last at least until August, the hearings are held under strict police protection.