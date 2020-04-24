News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Alleged ISIS member on trial in Germany for genocide
Alleged ISIS member on trial in Germany for genocide
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Alleged ISIS member is on trial in Frankfurt accused in crimes against the Yazidis, including killing a five-year-old girl, AP reported.

The 27-year-old Taha Al-J has gone on trial for genocide, murder, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

His wife, German Jennifer W, was also charged with murder, war crimes and membership in a terrorist organisation.

According to the indictment, he was an active member of ISIS from 2013 to 2019 in Syria, Iraq and Turkey.

It is expected that the case in Frankfurt will last at least until August, the hearings are held under strict police protection.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Boris Murazi: Yazidi refugees arrived in Armenia
According to preliminary information, they are currently living in capital city Yerevan…
 Nadia Murad thanks Armenia for recognizing Yazidi genocide
“Acknowledgment of the Genocide means a lot to me and all the victims of genocide…
 Armenia Parliament adopts statement condemning Yazidi genocide
This is an exclusive case when all four factions are the joint creators of a measure in parliament…
 Aziz Tamoyan: Yazids living in Iraq are asking for an autonomy
If Barzani achieves independence, he will surely encroach on Yazidis...
 US Congress offered to recognize genocide of Yazidis and religious minorities
The draft bill has been submitted for congressional hearings by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher...
 Association of Young Yazidis: Currently about 4000 Yazidi women are kept hostage by ISIS
“Over 500 million Yazidis have become refugees as a result of the genocide in 2014..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos