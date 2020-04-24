News
UK concerned about launching Iranian military satellite
The launch of the Iranian military satellite into orbit is of serious concern for the UK and is not consistent with the UN Security Council resolution, Reuters reported.

“Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology – are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” a Foreign Office spokesman said.

“The U.N. has called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran must abide by this,” the spokesman said.
