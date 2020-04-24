News
Latvia ruling coalition: We are in solidarity with Armenian people
Latvia ruling coalition: We are in solidarity with Armenian people
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Attīstībai/Par! (Development/For!), the alliance of political parties that are part of Latvia's ruling political coalition, has issued a statement on the 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide. The statement reads as follows:

April 24 is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Today people around the world commemorate more than a million Armenians who fell victim to the massacre perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire 105 years ago.

The memory of this genocide is essential not only for the Armenian people, but also for all of us, to ensure that the massacres and atrocities of the 20th century are never repeated. Remembering the tragedies of the past is one of the means by which we, individually and together as a nation, can resist hatred, prejudice and intolerance today.

As a sign of solidarity with the Armenian people, the political alliance "Attīstībai/Par!" commemorate one of the worst tragedies of the last century - the Armenian genocide.
