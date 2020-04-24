Haapsalu mayor conveys message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Mayor of Haapsalu Urmas Sukles has conveyed a message on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The message reads as follows:
“Dear Armenian friends, the people of Haapsalu are with you on this day of a sad memory. The courage of the Armenian people encourages us Estonians to overcome the difficult times today. We are strong together.”
In Haapsala there is a cross-stone (khachkar) erected in 2014 in memory of Estonian missionary Anna Hedvig Büll, who dedicated her life to save Armenian children of the Middle East from the Armenian Genocide.