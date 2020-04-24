Joniskis mayor sends message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Mayor of the Lithuanian city of Joniskis Vitalius Galilius has sent a message on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“Nothing gives the strength to resist all disasters at ease and without panic like trust and the truth that you keep inside of you, respect and take pride in.
Let us be worthy of the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
I take pride in the fact that I have had the opportunity to know the Armenian people. I respect your nation’s history. I will always support you,” the message reads.