Bourg-les-Valence mayor conveys message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Mayor of Bourg-les-Valence Marlene Mourier has conveyed a message on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The message particularly reads as follows:

“Dear friends, in spite of the complicated situation created as a result of the coronavirus and the impossibility of attending the ceremony commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, paying tribute to the 1.5 million Armenians who fell victim to the Turkish state in 1915 is of pivotal significance for me.

Even if there isn’t going to be any march or gathering on April 24 due to isolation for health reasons, I would like to say that nothing can undermine our claims for justice, France will never stop making efforts for Turkey’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide and will fight against denialists hand-in-hand.

Let us recall the Treaty of Sevres, and this year marks the centennial of the Treaty. Let this year be a year of struggle so that every day is a day of remembrance of April 24th, in memory of the victims of the first genocide of the 20th century.

Like every year, I loyally support your struggle and our common values this year as well.

Finally, the Armenian people in Armenia and Artsakh, who are also affected by the coronavirus, are also on my mind. Even though I know that our friends in Armenia and Artsakh had prepared well to prevent the spread of the virus through the introduction of preventive measures, isolation and by ordering a large number of face masks, in my message, as I constantly tell my fellow citizens, I would like to urge the people in Armenia and Artsakh to stay home and especially take care of themselves and their relatives.

Long live France! Long live Artsakh!”