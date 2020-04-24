Commemoration of Armenian Genocide, update on COVID-19 situation in Armenia, 24.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenian-related top news as of 24.04.2020:
· On April 24, 2020, Armenians worldwide and the progressive society observe the 105th anniversary.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, commemorations of this tragedy are held in virtually all countries where Armenians live.
Armenia’s PM and his wife, President, parliament’s speaker, and his wife and, and Artsakh president-elect have visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan.
But the Armenian Genocide memorial will not be full of people this year, for the first time. All the roads leading to the memorial are closed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, until 10 pm Saturday.
· The international community has also reflected on the Genocide, including US President Donald Trump, France President Emmanuel Macron, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, MEP Demetris Papadakis, European People’s Party (EPP), Ex-MEP Frank Engel, Member of Knesset Yair Lapid and others.
US President Donald Trump once again used the Armenian term “Meds Yeghern” (Great Crime) to avoid using the words “Armenian Genocide.”
“We welcome efforts by the Armenians and Turks to acknowledge and reckon with their painful history,” he said.
In turn, congresswoman Judy Chu has called on President Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
US Senator Bob Menendez has also issued a statement commemorating the Armenian Genocide and called on Trump to “join us as we work to place real meaning in the word’s ‘never again’”
In the meantime, Member of Knesset Yair Lapid tweeted in Armenian and urged Israel to recognize the Armenian Genocide noting that “it is our moral responsibility as the Jewish State” he tweeted.
· The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,596 in Armenia, three more deaths reported.
A total of 16,552 tests have come back negative so far, and 841 people are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 728 COVID-19 patients have recovered thus far, whereas 27 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
· The Administrative Court of Armenia has accepted for proceedings second President Robert Kocharyan's lawsuit against the Penitentiary Service.
The respective court hearing is scheduled for May 13.
To note, attached to this lawsuit, Kocharyan's legal representative Aram Orbelyan had submitted a motion to release Kocharyan from custody until the risk of COVID-19 infection is eliminated, but the court had denied this motion.
· Charter flight Moscow-St. Petersburg-Yerevan will transfer another 230 citizens to Armenia, Civil aviation committee reported. The flight is operated by Ural Airlines. The plane will also deliver to Armenia diagnostic tests, reagents, and daily necessities transferred by the Russian side to the Armenian health ministry.