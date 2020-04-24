Mayor of France's Bouc-Bel-Air commemorates the Armenian Genocide

In his message dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Mayor of Bouc-Bel-Air Richard Mallie stated the following:
“Here in Bouc-Bel-Air we have been commemorating the Armenian Genocide for decades. It has already been a quarter of a century since the city council voted to recognize the Armenian Genocide, and how can we not remember it this year?
In conditions of isolation, I address the genocide survivors, our fellow citizens of Armenian descent and those who, like me, support the Armenian Cause, Artsakh, recognition of the Armenian Genocide and criminalization of denialism.
Despite the health crisis, we must remind the world about this villainous atrocity perpetrated by Turkey.”