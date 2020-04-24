News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Mayor of France's Bouc-Bel-Air commemorates the Armenian Genocide
Mayor of France's Bouc-Bel-Air commemorates the Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

In his message dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Mayor of Bouc-Bel-Air Richard Mallie stated the following:

“Here in Bouc-Bel-Air we have been commemorating the Armenian Genocide for decades. It has already been a quarter of a century since the city council voted to recognize the Armenian Genocide, and how can we not remember it this year?

In conditions of isolation, I address the genocide survivors, our fellow citizens of Armenian descent and those who, like me, support the Armenian Cause, Artsakh, recognition of the Armenian Genocide and criminalization of denialism.

Despite the health crisis, we must remind the world about this villainous atrocity perpetrated by Turkey.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Embassy of Armenia to United States hosts Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony
Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Varuzhan...
 Fresno mayor Lee Brand issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide
“I want to take a moment to join the Armenian Community to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide…
 French region president: I was extremely affected by our visit to Armenia
President of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region Laurent Wauquiez...
 Armenia Deputy PM conveys message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Even 105 years after the genocide, we only see...
 Turkey's Erdogan sends April 24th letter to Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople
In his letter, the Turkish president stated that he...
 Concert dedicated to holy martyrs of Armenian Genocide taking place at memorial, to last eight hours (LIVE)
The concert will feature performances by soloists...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos