Estonian Parliament's Friendship Group with Armenia chairman: We bow our heads in mourning with the Armenians

Chairman of Armenia's Friendship Group in the Estonian Riigikogu Mr. Raivo Tamm made a special statement on the 105th Anniversary of the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. The statement reads as follows:

"April 24 is Armenian Day of Mourning throughout the world. Ambassador of Armenia to Estonia H.E. Mr. Tigran Mkrtchyan has announced that due to the special situation caused by the coronavirus, all events dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide in Tallinn will be canceled - both the memorial service of Archbishop Urmas Viilma and the Estonian National Male Choir concert at St. Nicholas Church. Hopefully, however, this concert will take place later this year. As the chairman of the Estonian-Armenian parliamentary friendship group in the Riigikogu, I call for the lighting of candles in memory of the indescribable loss of the Armenians in our homes, where we have to be in connection with the emergency. In the hope, as the Armenians say, that no other nation should ever go through such a thing again. Estonia and Armenia have been linked by centuries of friendship since the time when the literary classic and enlightener Khachatur Abovyan studied at the University of Tartu. Together with the Armenians, we bow our heads in mourning and wish the Armenian people success and strength even in these difficult times!"