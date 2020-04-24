Varėna district mayor sends message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Armenia Lori Province governor addresses Commandant's Office to reopen sewing factory

Advisor to Armenia Prosecutor General: Case instituted in regard to violence against advocate's family

Armenia Ministry of Justice responds to VETO movement leader

Vanadzor mayor: 2-3 coronavirus cases in city

Armenia Shirak Province governor: 59 COVID-19 patients at Gyumri infection clinic, 11 transported to Yerevan

16-year-old boy killed in crash amid Los Angeles Armenian Genocide anniversary caravan

Son of Armenian ruling party's MP gets married

ARF-D representatives visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Karabakh President-elect: I will be everyone's president and will do my best

NGO leader: Armenia justice minister has appointed best man head of Control Service of Justice Ministry

Russia reports over 80,000 coronavirus cases

Doctor Mikhail Vardapetov: You won't be healthier by staying home

Arnold Schwarzenegger to become grandfather for the first time

Soloist of Armenian folk ensemble dies

Chinese company to provide innovative sanitizers to Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman condemns violence against advocate Seda Safaryan's family

17 people isolated and 4 under treatment in Artsakh

27 Armenia citizens have been waiting for flight at Moscow Domodedovo Airport for 5 days

Coronavirus poses threat to Peru's Amazon

Kim Kardashian touches upon 1915 Armenian Genocide once again

Alexis Ohanian surprises daughter, posts funny photo

Kiev-Yerevan chartered flight to be carried out on April 28

Armenia reports 61 new coronavirus cases, total number: 1,746, 30 have recovered

Bella Hadid stars in first fashion campaign of Jacquemus shot over FaceTime

"Revealing Talents": Armenian right wing-back from Belgium

25-year-old Armenian citizen tries to commit suicide by jumping off Yerevan bridge

Haaretz: Most influential Jewish leaders in Turkey are silent about Armenian Genocide for decades

Israeli health minister tells PM he plans to resign

Arsenal to resume training

New York Post: Kim Jong Un rumored to be dead

Rouhani: Religious centers in Iran may open soon

Former Neymar agent: Florentino dreams of signing Neymar

Multi Group director arrested

Boeing terminates agreement with embraer

US House Speaker issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide

Putin, Trump adopt joint statement on 75th anniversary of Soviet, American troops meeting at Elbe

Japanese media: Kim Jong-un in a vegetative state

Soccer-K-League season to kick off on May 8

2nd State Duma MP has coronavirus

Bieber is Spotify's most-listened musician

WHO urges not to provide immunity passports to people who have recovered from COVID-19

Barcelona ready to sell Sergi Roberto to Juventus

Danger of excessive use of disinfectants

Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo pays tribute to Genocide victims

Belgium announces plans to ease pandemic restrictions

Napoli intend to sell Fabian Ruiz for € 100 million

Russian FM urges international community to focus on COVID-19 fight, and not on WHO developments

Armenian Genocide victims are honored in Abkhazia

Viva-MTS to livestream Garik and Sona’s live concert for first time on Facebook

Criminal case filed over Yerevan shootings

Ekstraklasa to resume in May

Journalist John Christie releases memoir of Armenian Genocide

2 Armenians among physicians died of COVID-19 pandemic in Russia

Armenia PM’s wife: Let's combine our steps for happy future (PHOTOS)

Ronaldo plans to spend 2 more years at Juve

Jennifer Lopez's 5 best-known dresses (PHOTOS)

Who can benefit from Armenia 10th anti-crisis measure?

Pregnant mother awakes from intensive care coma to be told she has beaten COVID-19 and expects twins

Armenian forget-me-not flower image appears in Russia city on Genocide commemoration day

13 arrestees in COVID-19 risk group are kept in Armenia prisons, justice ministry says

Mike Pompeo speaks about US policy towards Iran

Artsakh army receives COVID-19 rapid diagnosis tests

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

50 new posts to be created within Armenia state administration system

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,500 shots in passing week

Gyumri church candle seller is infected with coronavirus

Gegam Kadimyan dedicates his goal to Armenian Genocide victims

Person infected with COVID-19 in Armenia’s Artik is taxi driver

Forbes: Kanye West is now officially a billionaire (PHOTOS)

Peru interior minister resigns

Armenia FM: Genocide justification also joins denial

Entry, exit restrictions in Armenia’s Maralik, Dzorakap communities may be lifted tonight

LaLiga boss: Barcelona can’t acquire Neymar or Lautaro

Cause of deadly shooting rampage in Canada determined

1 case of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia’s Artik

Shots fired in Yerevan, father and son hospitalized

Salt substitutes can help prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths, research claims

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 71 years old

Beyonce donates $6mn to doctors, COVID-19 victims

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,677 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Snowy spring in Armenia

Armenia official: Our musicians performing fantastic outdoor performances in virtually wintery, cold weather

Media: Trump plans to cut his daily COVID-19 briefings

G20 videoconference is called off at last minute

Proceeds from "Hayastane" song to be donated to My Step Foundation in Armenia

Armenia PM: I thank Serj Tankian for writing this wonderful song based on my poem

Yerevan-Saint Petersburg-Moscow special flight to take place on April 27

Canonized martyrs of Armenian Genocide are honored in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

FIFA to release $150mn to member associations

Tribute at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to continue until morning

Syria commemorates victims of Armenian Genocide

Hoyer Statement on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Greek PM on Armenian Genocide: Perpetual lesson to reject hatred

Macron on Armenian Genocide: We will never forget

Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center: Georgia should not be last country to recognize Armenian Genocide

President of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Region commemorates 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

AAA: Administration’s April 24th statement does not reflect America’s proud record Of Genocide affirmation

Khloe Kardashian on Armenian Genocide: We can not be destroyed. We will always rise

Rostov Region's legislature pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Assembly welcomes ex-Vice President Biden’s unequivocal affirmation of Armenian Genocide