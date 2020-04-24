News
Varėna district mayor sends message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Varėna district mayor sends message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Mayor of Lithuania’s Varėna district Algis Kašėta has sent a message on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The message reads as follows:

"Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide. This date is important and worth mentioning. The date is important, as at the beginning of the 20th century, the crimes against the Armenian people - which resulted in the deaths of millions of people, the expulsion from their land, the destruction of culture - were not properly assessed by the world community. This had provoked other heinous crimes - Nazi crimes against the Jewish people, Holocaust, and a whole host of crimes committed by other dictatorships against the ethnic and social groups.

In 2005, Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania acknowledged the fact of the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire and I am proud of that. I hope that more parliaments in the world will follow suit, even though today this fact is being increasingly recognized in the world. I hope that even those who furiously deny this fact today will reconcile and apologize. I believe that this is very important for the future of humanity. Let us commemorate this day altogether!"
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
