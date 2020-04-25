Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center: Georgia should not be last country to recognize Armenian Genocide

The Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center has issued a statement in which it states the following:
“For years, several Armenian non-governmental organizations of Georgia have been demanding that the Georgian government recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide of 1915, which is a crime against not only the Armenian people, but also humanity.
Almost all civilized countries of the world have recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide, including European countries and Georgia’s strategic ally, that is, the United States of America.
Modern-day Georgia has very deep ties with the government of modern-day Turkey, and this is the main reason why Georgia is avoiding acknowledgement of historical justice. However, Georgia has to see that several European countries and the United States also faced the same difficulties, but found the strength to acknowledge historical justice and help their friendly Turkey come to grips with historical justice. Georgia should not be the last country to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
At the end of the day, Georgia will also follow the example of civilized countries, but the question is when it will do that. Will it be before or after Turkey recognizes the Armenian Genocide? For this very reason, on behalf of all the Armenians of Georgia who are full-fledged citizens of the country and members of the large family, we call on the Georgian authorities to find the strength and recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and reaffirm the universal values, the bearers of which Georgia wants to become.”