News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center: Georgia should not be last country to recognize Armenian Genocide
Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center: Georgia should not be last country to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Analytics, Society

The Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center has issued a statement in which it states the following:

“For years, several Armenian non-governmental organizations of Georgia have been demanding that the Georgian government recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide of 1915, which is a crime against not only the Armenian people, but also humanity.

Almost all civilized countries of the world have recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide, including European countries and Georgia’s strategic ally, that is, the United States of America.

Modern-day Georgia has very deep ties with the government of modern-day Turkey, and this is the main reason why Georgia is avoiding acknowledgement of historical justice. However, Georgia has to see that several European countries and the United States also faced the same difficulties, but found the strength to acknowledge historical justice and help their friendly Turkey come to grips with historical justice. Georgia should not be the last country to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

At the end of the day, Georgia will also follow the example of civilized countries, but the question is when it will do that. Will it be before or after Turkey recognizes the Armenian Genocide? For this very reason, on behalf of all the Armenians of Georgia who are full-fledged citizens of the country and members of the large family, we call on the Georgian authorities to find the strength and recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and reaffirm the universal values, the bearers of which Georgia wants to become.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Syria commemorates victims of Armenian Genocide
Bells in Armenian churches in Damascus and all over the world tolled at 11 am to commemorate the anniversary...
 Hoyer Statement on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“I join in observing the 105th anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide...
 Greek PM on Armenian Genocide: Perpetual lesson to reject hatred
“A crime against humanity that tarnished the dawn of the 20th century…
 Macron on Armenian Genocide: We will never forget
We are with all those who fight for memory and justice...
 President of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Region commemorates 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“The Armenian Genocide began 105 years ago today...
 AAA: Administration’s April 24th statement does not reflect America’s proud record Of Genocide affirmation
President Donald Trump’s April 24th statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide misses the mark...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos