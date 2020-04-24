News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
President of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Region commemorates 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
President of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Region commemorates 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

President of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur Region Renaud Muselier has conveyed a message dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which reads as follows:

“The Armenian Genocide began 105 years ago today with massacres, tortures, deportations and barbaric acts.

Today we are in isolation. Every year, I stand with the Frenchmen of Armenian descent so that we never forget this day and make sure it never happens again in this complicated world.

Today we are in isolation, but I think about you, Armenia, Marseille, the Armenians of France, and, of course, I think about the people who grew up with me in this region.

These are my emotional thoughts on this day of remembrance that must never be forgotten.

I wish you the best.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Syria commemorates victims of Armenian Genocide
Bells in Armenian churches in Damascus and all over the world tolled at 11 am to commemorate the anniversary...
 Hoyer Statement on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“I join in observing the 105th anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide...
 Greek PM on Armenian Genocide: Perpetual lesson to reject hatred
“A crime against humanity that tarnished the dawn of the 20th century…
 Macron on Armenian Genocide: We will never forget
We are with all those who fight for memory and justice...
 Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center: Georgia should not be last country to recognize Armenian Genocide
Modern-day Georgia has very deep ties with the...
 AAA: Administration’s April 24th statement does not reflect America’s proud record Of Genocide affirmation
President Donald Trump’s April 24th statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide misses the mark...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos