Syria commemorates victims of Armenian Genocide

Hoyer Statement on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Greek PM on Armenian Genocide: Perpetual lesson to reject hatred

Macron on Armenian Genocide: We will never forget

Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center: Georgia should not be last country to recognize Armenian Genocide

President of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Region commemorates 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

AAA: Administration’s April 24th statement does not reflect America’s proud record Of Genocide affirmation

Rostov Region's legislature pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Assembly welcomes ex-Vice President Biden’s unequivocal affirmation of Armenian Genocide

Armenia FM: We bow are heads, but we are not keeping silent

Embassy of Armenia to United States hosts Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony

Fresno mayor Lee Brand issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide

French region president: I was extremely affected by our visit to Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM conveys message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Turkey's Erdogan sends April 24th letter to Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

Concert dedicated to holy martyrs of Armenian Genocide taking place at memorial, to last eight hours (LIVE)

Member of German Bundestag commemorates Armenian Genocide

Ixelles mayor pays respects to Armenian Genocide victims

Tehran's Armenians observe 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Large Armenian tricolor national flag waved on 24-meter high bar in front of historic Ani

Joe Biden: If elected, I pledge to support a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Armenian in LA donate over 3 million meals to COVID-19 impacted families to mark 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Civil Aviation Committee’s head shares photo in Armenian traditional dress and speaks about her grandfather

ANCA: President Trump tightens Turkey’s grip over White House policy on Armenian Genocide

Pavlopoulos: Turkey is a disgrace to democracy as long as it does not apologise for the Armenian Genocide

Adam Schiff: We will never again be silenced

Commemoration of Armenian Genocide, update on COVID-19 situation in Armenia, 24.04.20 digest

Carles Puigdemont: 1.5 million people perished in one of the most horrendous events in world history

Statement of Canada's PM on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day

Frank Pallone: Armenia moves more towards democracy in a market economy, Turkey does the opposite

Mayor of France's Bouc-Bel-Air commemorates the Armenian Genocide

Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Varėna district mayor sends message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Estonian Parliament's Friendship Group with Armenia chairman: We bow our heads in mourning with the Armenians

Bourg-les-Valence mayor conveys message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

US embassy in Armenia: We remember and honor the memory of those who suffered during the Meds Yeghern

Jpost: Israel’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide is indefensible

Trump issues statement on 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Joniskis mayor sends message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Istanbul-Armenian singer posts photo of her visit to Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia

Menendez on Armenian Genocide: This year, administration should follow Senate’s lead in recognizing this tragedy

Latvia ruling coalition: We are in solidarity with Armenian people

Pro-Kurdish party of Turkey: We confront Armenian Genocide with shame

Haapsalu mayor conveys message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Divine Liturgy commemorating canonized victims of Armenian Genocide served in Damascus

Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony held in Moscow

Congresswoman Judy Chu calls on Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide

Gyumri pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

Sandra Kalniete: Turkey ought to recognize Armenian Genocide

Edouard Philippe: On April 24 of this year France will commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Washington Examiner: One hundred years on, let's finally recognize the Armenian Genocide

High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan's address for the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Yerevan mayor and Armenia's regional governors lay flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial

Estonia spiritual leader makes special address on Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary

Karabakh President lays wreath at monument to Armenian Genocide victims in Stepanakert

Ex-MEP Frank Engel on Armenian Genocide commemoration: It's the 1st time this happens in virtual world

Armenian Genocide 105th anniversary commemoration ceremony is held in Tbilisi (PHOTOS)

Cemal Pasha's grandson's condolence post on Armenian Genocide angers Turks

Wreath on ex-President Kocharyan’s behalf is laid at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Macron to Armenia President: France is committed to fighting against denial

Armenia PM: 235,000 names received so far for participating in today's virtual march

Laurent Wauquiez: Even during lockdown, there are memories that must not be forgotten (PHOTOS)

President Anastasiades on Armenian Genocide: Cyprus remembers victims of this abhorrent crime

Armenian Genocide commemoration events being held in Ukraine

Lapid tweets in Armenian on Genocide recognition: It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish state

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

France MP: Armenian Genocide issue is still relevant today

MEP Demetris Papadakis on Armenian Genocide: No one is allowed to forget

Human Rights Association of Turkey calls on country’s authorities to recognize Armenian Genocide

Charles Tannock: Wound will heal if Turkey comes to terms with its dark past

EPP urges Turkey to pave way for genuine reconciliation between Turkish, Armenian peoples

3 Armenian Genocide survivors still living in Armenia

Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

Ukrainian internal affairs minister Avakov on Armenian Genocide: Impunity breeds new crimes

Armenia PM: About 89,000 names sent for April 24th virtual march at this moment

Armenian churches hold closed service in memory of Holy Martyrs of Genocide

Armenian parliament speaker: Such crimes against humanity must not be allowed to recur (PHOTOS)

PM: In near future I will present draft of such concept and strategy for pan-Armenian discussion

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Genocide memorial in Yerevan

EU delegation to Armenia on Armenian Genocide: These crimes will never be forgotten

Senior officials separately visiting Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

French ambassador to Armenia tweets on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenia President visits Genocide memorial in Yerevan

PM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

Lebanon president on 150 anniversary of Armenian Genocide: Justice is the only way for a more humane world