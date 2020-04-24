President of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Region commemorates 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

President of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur Region Renaud Muselier has conveyed a message dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, which reads as follows:
“The Armenian Genocide began 105 years ago today with massacres, tortures, deportations and barbaric acts.
Today we are in isolation. Every year, I stand with the Frenchmen of Armenian descent so that we never forget this day and make sure it never happens again in this complicated world.
Today we are in isolation, but I think about you, Armenia, Marseille, the Armenians of France, and, of course, I think about the people who grew up with me in this region.
These are my emotional thoughts on this day of remembrance that must never be forgotten.
I wish you the best.”