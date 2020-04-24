News
Armenia FM guest of COAF INSTALIVE series
Armenia FM guest of COAF INSTALIVE series
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is the guest of the Children of Armenia Fund’s (COAF) INSTALIVE series today.

The minister will touch upon the Armenian Genocide, the importance of the agenda for genocide prevention and the actions that are being taken to advance the agenda.

Mnatsakanyan will also talk about the features, challenges and opportunities of the actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia amid the novel coronavirus.

During the conversation, the foreign minister will also share his formula for development of the potential of Armenian teens and young people and their enhancement and competitiveness.
This text available in   Հայերեն
