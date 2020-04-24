Concert dedicated to holy martyrs of Armenian Genocide taking place at memorial, to last eight hours (LIVE)

On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, today, a concert commemorating the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide kicked off at 10 p.m. at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and will last until 6 a.m. on April 25th.
The concert will feature performances by soloists Narek Hakhnazaryan, Liana Aleksanyan, Liparit Avetisyan, Hayk Melikyan, Vahagn Hayrapetyan and others. Due to the conditions of the state of emergency, Armenia’s music ensembles will perform in small groups. Among other performers will be the instrumental ensembles of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, the soloists of the Armenian National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan, as well as the vocal ensembles and soloists of the National Chamber Choir of Armenia, the Yerevan State Chamber Choir and Hover State Chamber Choir.