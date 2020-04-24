News
Friday
April 24
News
Statement of Canada's PM on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day
Statement of Canada's PM on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the statement on the Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, Trudeau's press service reported.

“Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to commemorate and honour the memory of victims of the Armenian genocide – a dark period of history that we must never forget.

“On this solemn day, we pay tribute to those who unjustly suffered and lost their lives as a result of this tragic period. We also honour their descendants, including Canadians of Armenian heritage who have contributed so much to strengthening our country.

“As we recognize the strength and spirit of the Armenian people, we also look forward with hope to a future of peace and mutual respect.

“Hatred and violence must never again be met with indifference. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a world where everyone can feel safe from discrimination and persecution, no matter who they are, where they are from, or what they believe.”
